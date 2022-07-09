YSRC plenary being conducted with paid workers: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on the YSR Congress government for burdening the people with hike in taxes and prices of essentials, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu exhorted the people to come forward to fight against the government.

Raising 'Quit Jagan - Save AP' slogan, he appealed to the people to dethrone the YSR Congress regime for the future of the State.

Naidu described the flagship Navaratnalu programmes being implemented by the YSRC government as ‘Nava Ghoralu’. Alleging that the YSRC plenary was being conducted with paid workers, Naidu challenged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to face the public if he has guts. The TDP chief said even in his home Pulivendula constituency, Jagan was touring amid police barricades.

He said all wonders like rats consuming liquor, squirrels snatching electricity wires and honeybees burning temple chariots were only occurring under the YSRC regime. When the previous TDP regime established schools in all villages with a single order, Jagan closed down 10,000 schools.

He accused Jagan of adopting a use and throw policy by betraying his mother and sister. He also deplored the decision of YSRC to make Jagan the permanent president of the party.

Addressing a roadshow as part of the TDP Badude Badudu programme at Nagari in Chittoor district, Naidu said due to higher taxes in the State, people of border districts are forced to visit the neighbouring Tamil Nadu to purchase petrol and diesel which is available for lesser prices.

Accusing Jagan of stashing away his illegally earned Rs 1.75 lakh crore abroad through Hawala transactions, he said while the Chief Minister looted lakhs of crore rupees, his ministers were amassing thousands of crores.

Slamming the government for filing cases indiscriminately against opposition party leaders and employees for questioning its ‘atrocities’, the TDP chief said false cases were also filed against him and it was preparing to file a new case on the allegations of purchase of Pegasus spyware and stealing of people’s data. There should be a meaning in allegations, he said. Jagan had cheated youth by backtracking on his promise of implementing a job calendar, he charged.

Claiming that handloom workers are being given free power up to 500 units in Tamil Nadu, Naidu promised to implement the scheme after the TDP comes to power.