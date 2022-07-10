STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Decentralised growth to the fore

YSRC plenary adopts six resolutions on Day 2; speakers lash out at opposition TDP

Published: 10th July 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother Vijayamma greet people at the plenary. (Photo | Express)

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother Vijayamma greet people at the plenary. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The YSRC plenary adopted six resolutions, including one on decentralised development, on the second day. Speakers, including YSRC MLAs, ministers and MPs, who spoke during the resolutions, took the opportunity to sing paeans to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and lash out at the opposition TDP. 

The venue of the plenary was packed to the brim on Saturday as party activists and cadres from all corners of the state arrived to listen to the address of Jagan after his election as the party president for a lifetime. Not just during the plenary session, the party leaders took the opposition TDP to the task in separate media conferences at the venue.

Leading from the front was Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, who hit back at the sections which took objection to his participation in the plenary, which is a party event.“I am a primary member of YSRC first and then only an MLA and Speaker. Did former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao not participate in Mahanadu of TDP when he was in office?’’ he questioned.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother Vijayamma greet people at the plenary I express

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu described Jagan as a lion in politics and said it is a matter of time that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would be completely routed. “We are going to come back to power again on the strength of welfare agenda we have taken up in our three years of rule. We will take the good work of our government to the doorstep of people and seek a fresh mandate,’’ he asserted.

Rambabu exhorted the YSRC cadres to reach out to every household as Opposition Leader Naidu was trying to wrest power from Jagan by deceit in the next Assembly elections. Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Jagan had trounced both the Congress and TDP in the State. He said Naidu did not have a single scheme to his  credit in his 14 years of rule.

The State stood first in Ease of Doing Business rankings with the encouragement given by the Chief Minister to the industrial sector. The YSRC government has also given a big boost to micro, small and medium enterprises by extending `1,500 crore assistance, the Industries Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp