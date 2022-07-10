Andhra Pradesh: Decentralised growth to the fore

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The YSRC plenary adopted six resolutions, including one on decentralised development, on the second day. Speakers, including YSRC MLAs, ministers and MPs, who spoke during the resolutions, took the opportunity to sing paeans to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and lash out at the opposition TDP.

The venue of the plenary was packed to the brim on Saturday as party activists and cadres from all corners of the state arrived to listen to the address of Jagan after his election as the party president for a lifetime. Not just during the plenary session, the party leaders took the opposition TDP to the task in separate media conferences at the venue.

Leading from the front was Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, who hit back at the sections which took objection to his participation in the plenary, which is a party event.“I am a primary member of YSRC first and then only an MLA and Speaker. Did former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao not participate in Mahanadu of TDP when he was in office?’’ he questioned.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother Vijayamma greet people at the plenary

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu described Jagan as a lion in politics and said it is a matter of time that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would be completely routed. “We are going to come back to power again on the strength of welfare agenda we have taken up in our three years of rule. We will take the good work of our government to the doorstep of people and seek a fresh mandate,’’ he asserted.

Rambabu exhorted the YSRC cadres to reach out to every household as Opposition Leader Naidu was trying to wrest power from Jagan by deceit in the next Assembly elections. Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Jagan had trounced both the Congress and TDP in the State. He said Naidu did not have a single scheme to his credit in his 14 years of rule.

The State stood first in Ease of Doing Business rankings with the encouragement given by the Chief Minister to the industrial sector. The YSRC government has also given a big boost to micro, small and medium enterprises by extending `1,500 crore assistance, the Industries Minister said.