STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Gap between second and precaution Covid jabs reduced to six months from nine

The State government issued orders in that regard.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ KAKINADA/ VISAKHAPATNAM : The state government has decided to reduce the gap between the second dose and precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to six months for all adults from nine months. The decision was taken after the Union Health Ministry gave direction in that regard based on the recommendation made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

J Nivas, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner, has said that the Centre has issued guidelines asking States to reduce the gap between the second dose and precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine six months. The state government issued orders in that regard.

10 nursing students test +
As many as 10 nursing students of Kakinada  Government General Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been suffering from a cold. But they don’t have other symptoms of Covid such as  fever, cough and body pain.All the students have been sent to the isolation ward of the GGH.  Later, a few students went to their  native places in their own vehicles.According to incharge DMHO Dr. PV  Srinivas 30 Covid cases were reported in Kakinada  district on Saturday, taking the active cases in the district to 137.

Covid special trains cancelled  
Special express trains, which were introduced by the Railways in the wake of the Covid pandemic, are being cancelled as the situation has become normal. Rayagada, Palasa and Kirandul special express trains will be cancelled from July 14. However, East Coast Railway has decided to run special passenger trains in place of regular passenger trains to Palasa, Rayagada and Kirandul, according to a release here on Saturday. The temporary special trains which are cancelled are Train no.18528 - Visakhapatnam-Rayagada from July 14, train no.18527 - Rayagada- Visakhapatnam July 15, train no.18532 - Visakhapatnam-Palasa July 14, train no.18531 - Palasa- Visakhapatnam from July 15, Train no.18551 - Visakhapatnam-Kirandul from July 14,. Train no.18552 - Kirandul- Visakhapatnam July 15.

The passenger special trains to be operated in place of regular passenger trains  are train no. 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special will leave Visakhapatnam at 6 pm with effect from July 15,  in the return train no. 08503 Rayagada- Visakhapatnam passenger special will leave Rayagada 5.40 am with effect from July 16.

Train no. 08532 Visakhapatnam- Palasa passenger special will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 pm from July 15, in return train no. 08531 Palasa-Vizag special will leave Palasa at 5 am with effect from July 16, train no. 08551 Vizag - Kirandul passenger special will leave Vizag 6.45 am with effect from July 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Vaccine Pandemic Health Ministry
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp