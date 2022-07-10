Andhra Pradesh: Gap between second and precaution Covid jabs reduced to six months from nine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ KAKINADA/ VISAKHAPATNAM : The state government has decided to reduce the gap between the second dose and precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to six months for all adults from nine months. The decision was taken after the Union Health Ministry gave direction in that regard based on the recommendation made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

J Nivas, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner, has said that the Centre has issued guidelines asking States to reduce the gap between the second dose and precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine six months. The state government issued orders in that regard.

10 nursing students test +

As many as 10 nursing students of Kakinada Government General Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. They have been suffering from a cold. But they don’t have other symptoms of Covid such as fever, cough and body pain.All the students have been sent to the isolation ward of the GGH. Later, a few students went to their native places in their own vehicles.According to incharge DMHO Dr. PV Srinivas 30 Covid cases were reported in Kakinada district on Saturday, taking the active cases in the district to 137.

Covid special trains cancelled

Special express trains, which were introduced by the Railways in the wake of the Covid pandemic, are being cancelled as the situation has become normal. Rayagada, Palasa and Kirandul special express trains will be cancelled from July 14. However, East Coast Railway has decided to run special passenger trains in place of regular passenger trains to Palasa, Rayagada and Kirandul, according to a release here on Saturday. The temporary special trains which are cancelled are Train no.18528 - Visakhapatnam-Rayagada from July 14, train no.18527 - Rayagada- Visakhapatnam July 15, train no.18532 - Visakhapatnam-Palasa July 14, train no.18531 - Palasa- Visakhapatnam from July 15, Train no.18551 - Visakhapatnam-Kirandul from July 14,. Train no.18552 - Kirandul- Visakhapatnam July 15.

The passenger special trains to be operated in place of regular passenger trains are train no. 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special will leave Visakhapatnam at 6 pm with effect from July 15, in the return train no. 08503 Rayagada- Visakhapatnam passenger special will leave Rayagada 5.40 am with effect from July 16.

Train no. 08532 Visakhapatnam- Palasa passenger special will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 pm from July 15, in return train no. 08531 Palasa-Vizag special will leave Palasa at 5 am with effect from July 16, train no. 08551 Vizag - Kirandul passenger special will leave Vizag 6.45 am with effect from July 15.