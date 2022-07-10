High sheep prices dampen Eid al-Adha spiritS

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Preparations for Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, are an expensive affair this time as prices of a pair of sheep have seen a dramatic spike of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.The festival saw dull celebrations in the last two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, a pair was quoted at around Rs 13,000, which has now gone up to Rs 20,000, retailers said.

They reasoned shortage of the animals for the rise in prices. Rise in fuel prices was also said to be a reason. As such, the business at the Friday market in Guntur was slower than the usual. Karimullah, who sold 20 sheep for the festival, managed to make a profit of only Rs 20,000 from the sale.

“The shepherd community took a huge blow due to low-scale festival celebrations last year. This resulted in a shortage of sheep. Even the retailer made lesser profits this time,” he added. Meanwhile, the GMC has set up four special teams to prevent the illegal slaughtering and selling of animals. Deputy commissioner V Krishna said each team consists of police personnel, a sanitation inspector, and a veterinary doctor, who conduct surprise raids on the traders.