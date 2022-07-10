Andhra CM Jagan sounds poll bugle, plays welfare card to put Naidu in a spot of bother

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Seeking to put the Opposition in a spot of bother, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the party cadre and people in general that a vote for the yellow party, the TDP, is a vote against the ongoing welfare programmes.

He was addressing the party plenary held near the Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on Saturday after he was anointed as the party president for life. In his one-and-half-hour address, Jagan gave a detailed rebuttal to every allegation the Opposition TDP had raised against his government’s welfare schemes.

In his combative speech, the YSRC chief took exception to the TDP’s charges that his government is turning the state into another Sri Lanka, which is now facing an economic emergency. “In your 14 years regime, did you turn the State into America?” Jagan posed a straight question to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The CM said his government is not borrowing anymore than what the previous TDP government did during its tenure. “The State government is borrowing towards welfare of the people and this is being done in the most transparent manner through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of the welfare schemes,” he said, adding his government had credited `1.62 lakh crore through DBT under various welfare schemes.

Jagan’s appeal to the people to not vote against the welfare schemes by voting for TDP puts the opposition party in a corner. The TDP, now, has to come up with its own agenda of welfare schemes to get people’s support and this puts the party in a tricky situation.

‘We empowered weaker sections for social justice’

“Unlike Chandrababu Naidu, who used weaker sections at the time of elections, we have stood by them and strengthened them by empowering them socially, economically and politically by committing to social justice,” Jagan asserted. Mocking the former chief minister, Jagan reminded people that Chandrababu Naidu, who served as chief minister for 14 years, had appealed to his government to make Kuppam a revenue division, to which his government obliged as it would do good for the people.

Comparing his governance with the previous TDP regime, the CM said 95 per cent of the poll promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled by taking governance to the village level for transparent implementation of welfare schemes.

“The previous TDP government could not keep the promises it had made to the people and neglected education, health, agriculture, and women’s welfare,” he alleged and elaborated each and every welfare scheme that his government has initiated for each section of the society.

On the political front, Jagan said, “The wheels of cycle (TDP’s official party symbol) have been deflated with the force of the ‘fan’ (YSRC’s symbol) and Chandrababu Naidu is now relying on his foster son (read Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan) as he does not trust his own son (Nara Lokesh).”

YSRC APPOINTS JAGAN AS LIFETIME PRESIDENT

On day two of the plenary meet, an amendment was made to the party’s Constitution, appointing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the lifetime president of the party on Saturday. A total of 22 sets of nominations were filed on behalf of Jagan for the post of National President of the party & there were no other nominations