STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC government betrayed all sections of people, diverted sub-plan funds: TDP

Apart from diverting `26,000 crore BC sub-plan funds, the government did not sanction any funds to the newly set up 56 BC corporations, he said.

Published: 10th July 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader K Atchannaidu has been summoned by Privileges Committee of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

TDP State president K Atchannaidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a traitor of social justice, TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Saturday said all sections of people, including BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, were betrayed by the YSRC government. In a release, Atchannaidu pointed out that BCs had lost 16,800 public representative posts as the YSRC government,  which boasts of giving 10 cabinet berths and constituting 56 corporations for Backward Classes, cut 10% reservation for them in local bodies.

Apart from diverting Rs 26,000 crore BC sub-plan funds, the government did not sanction any funds to the newly set up 56 BC corporations, he said. The State TDP chief also accused the government of diverting Rs 7,200 crore SC sub-plan funds, besides forcibly taking over 11,500 acres of land from the possession of Dalits. As many as 28 schemes and also some Centrally-sponsored ones were stalled during the YSRC regime, he charged.

Stating that more than Rs 1,000 crore ST sub-plan funds were diverted, he said while coffee plantations were raised in Agency areas during the TDP regime, ganja was being extensively cultivated under the YSRC rule.

Apart from diverting Rs 1,483 crore minority welfare funds, the government also cancelled several schemes intended for their economic uplift, Atchannaidu alleged. Stating that the YSRC conducted the plenary to abuse TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the media, TDP senior leader K Ravi Kumar took exception to Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram participating in the party meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy TDP YSRC K Atchannaidu
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp