YSRC government betrayed all sections of people, diverted sub-plan funds: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a traitor of social justice, TDP State president K Atchannaidu on Saturday said all sections of people, including BCs, SCs, STs and minorities, were betrayed by the YSRC government. In a release, Atchannaidu pointed out that BCs had lost 16,800 public representative posts as the YSRC government, which boasts of giving 10 cabinet berths and constituting 56 corporations for Backward Classes, cut 10% reservation for them in local bodies.

Apart from diverting Rs 26,000 crore BC sub-plan funds, the government did not sanction any funds to the newly set up 56 BC corporations, he said. The State TDP chief also accused the government of diverting Rs 7,200 crore SC sub-plan funds, besides forcibly taking over 11,500 acres of land from the possession of Dalits. As many as 28 schemes and also some Centrally-sponsored ones were stalled during the YSRC regime, he charged.

Stating that more than Rs 1,000 crore ST sub-plan funds were diverted, he said while coffee plantations were raised in Agency areas during the TDP regime, ganja was being extensively cultivated under the YSRC rule.

Apart from diverting Rs 1,483 crore minority welfare funds, the government also cancelled several schemes intended for their economic uplift, Atchannaidu alleged. Stating that the YSRC conducted the plenary to abuse TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the media, TDP senior leader K Ravi Kumar took exception to Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram participating in the party meeting.