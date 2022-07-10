STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC plenary a circus, ridicules Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar

Published: 10th July 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Ridiculing the two-day YSRC plenary held at Kaza as a circus, Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Saturday said the meeting stood testimony to the gross misuse of the government machinery.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said instead of introspecting what the party did in the last three years, the YSRC had confined itself to abusing the opposition and those who criticise the government.
“In olden days, there used to be Great Indian Circus Company, which used to pitch huge tents to entrain people.

The ruling party did the same in the past two days with YSRC leaders posing themselves as tigers and lions,” he ridiculed. Manohar observed that the speech of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reflected his insecurity and intolerance and asked why so much amount was spent to abuse the opposition and the media.

