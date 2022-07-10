STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC plenary: Huge traffic jam at Kaza toll plaza in Andhra

A huge traffic jam occurred on the National Highway 16 at Kaza in Guntur district on Saturday.

Published: 10th July 2022 08:14 AM

The jam-packed NH 16 at Kaza in Guntur district on Saturday. IPhoto | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A huge traffic jam occurred on National Highway 16 at Kaza in Guntur district on Saturday. A large number of YSRC activists came to attend the YSRC plenary on the second day in more than 2,000 vehicles, resulting in a heavy traffic jam at Kaza toll plaza. Vehicles up to a distance of 3 km were stranded on either side of the toll plaza for hours.

Though traffic police in Vijayawada and Guntur imposed severe restrictions and diverted vehicular traffic to avoid congestion, the NH 16 was jam-packed due to heavy crowds. Check-posts were set up at Kanaka Durga Varadhi and Mangalagiri and vehicular traffic was diverted to avoid traffic congestion at the venue of the YSRC plenary.

However, the vehicles carrying YSRC activists after the end of the plenary led to a huge traffic jam on NH 16. Traffic jams were also witnessed at Benz Circle, Ramesh Hospital, Ramavarappadu ring centre and other major junctions in Vijayawada. Traffic police had a tough time restoring normalcy.

