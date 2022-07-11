STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Adivasis of Andhra's Anakapalle district complain of negligence in issuing caste certificates

Adivasis of Ravikamatham mandal in Anakapalle district on Sunday demanded caste certificates be issued to their children at the earliest.

Published: 11th July 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Stamp, Certificate, Approval

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Adivasis of Ravikamatham Mandal in Anakapalle district on Sunday demanded caste certificates be issued to their children at the earliest. They complained that even a month after applying in Mee-Seva, caste certificates haven’t been issued, due to which the children are having trouble joining schools. 

“Officials concerned are being indifferent towards the issue as the Revenue Officer is transferred,” they said and demanded intervention of the District Collector to address the problem.   Expressing their dismay over the behaviour of revenue officials, Adivasis of P Kotnibilli, Rayapadu, Peddha Guruvu, Ajaypuram, Doravanipalem said that whenever they go to the revenue office, they are hearing the same answer again that caste certificates are not pending.  

“Due to recent transfers, our file has not been looked at,” they said, adding that they have been visiting the Mee-Seva centre for the last one month. Around 50 people were said to have applied for certificates. “Schools have started but caste certificates have not been issued. Revenue officials are being negligent in issuing caste certificates. The Adivasi children’s education has been hampered. They are not getting food in the hostels. If they have cast certificates, there is no problem,” District Girijana Sangham president K Govinda Rao said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adivasis Caste Anakapalle Mee-Seva
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp