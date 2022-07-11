Adivasis of Andhra's Anakapalle district complain of negligence in issuing caste certificates

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Adivasis of Ravikamatham Mandal in Anakapalle district on Sunday demanded caste certificates be issued to their children at the earliest. They complained that even a month after applying in Mee-Seva, caste certificates haven’t been issued, due to which the children are having trouble joining schools.

“Officials concerned are being indifferent towards the issue as the Revenue Officer is transferred,” they said and demanded intervention of the District Collector to address the problem. Expressing their dismay over the behaviour of revenue officials, Adivasis of P Kotnibilli, Rayapadu, Peddha Guruvu, Ajaypuram, Doravanipalem said that whenever they go to the revenue office, they are hearing the same answer again that caste certificates are not pending.

“Due to recent transfers, our file has not been looked at,” they said, adding that they have been visiting the Mee-Seva centre for the last one month. Around 50 people were said to have applied for certificates. “Schools have started but caste certificates have not been issued. Revenue officials are being negligent in issuing caste certificates. The Adivasi children’s education has been hampered. They are not getting food in the hostels. If they have cast certificates, there is no problem,” District Girijana Sangham president K Govinda Rao said.