Andhra Pradesh on high alert as torrential rains raise floodwater levels

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM /VIJAYAWADA: Torrential rains lashing the State as well as Telangana and Chhattisgarh over the past three days have led to the rising floodwater levels in the River Godavari. With rising inflows to the Polavaram Project and Dowleswaram barrage, authorities advised people living upstream of the project to move to a safer location. The first flood warning signal is likely to be issued late on Sunday.

All gates of the Polavaram Project were raised, releasing approximately 3 lakh cusecs of surplus water to Dowleswaram barrage downstream. All 175 gates of the barrage were lifted to release surplus water into the sea. Authorities of East and West Godavari, Eluru, and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts have urged people living along the riparian areas, particularly in the Agency Mandals, upstream of the Polavaram Project, to stay alert. The water level at the Polavaram spillway touched 30 metres on Sunday.

Due to the rising level of backwaters, the low-lying areas at Polavaram in Eluru and Devipatnam in Alluri Sitarama Raju district were steadily getting inundated. Vehicular traffic in the region was also disrupted.

Earlier this month, families displaced by the Polavaram Project were shifted to rehabilitation and resettlement colonies. Project Superintendent Engineer Narasimha Murthy advised villagers to remain cautious as the water levels were expected to rise further.

Following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, there were steady inflows to the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada. As many as 20 gates were lifted one feet to release surplus water into the river. Water was released through canals at a discharge rate of 4,948 cusecs and the inflows at the barrage stood at 19,488 cusecs. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains continued to lash districts in north coastal Andhra, Godavari and Krishna deltas, and parts of the Rayalaseema region.

According to the IMD, Chintalapudi and Koyyalagudem in Eluru received the highest rainfall of 7 cm, followed by 6 cm at Pathapatnam in Srikakulam district as well as in Velerupadu and Nuzvid of Eluru district. District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh reviewed the situation in Eluru. He advised people living along the course of the river to not cross canals and streams in the forest and urged those living in low-lying areas to move to safer places.

Prasanna directed the irrigation department officials to reinforce the bunds of the water bodies in the district and shift people from flood-prone regions. Officials informed him that Tammileru Reservoir at Nagireddygudem was receiving heavy inflows with the water levels reaching 332 feet against 355 ft, the full reservoir level (FRL).

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director BR Ambedkar told TNIE that they are closely monitoring the rain and flood situation in the State. Besides control rooms, rescue teams with relief materials have been put on standby, besides alerting revenue, police and fire service personnel at the Mandal level.

Call for assistance

Toll-free numbers: 1070; 18004250101; 0863-2377118

Eluru collectorate 18002331077 Guntur collectorate 0863-2234014