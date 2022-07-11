Andhra: Tiger on move at Anakapalle district strikes again, kills calf at Bavulavada

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The male Bengal tiger, which has been on the move for the last 10 days in Anakapalle district, has struck again, killing a calf at Bavulavada in Anakapalle Mandal barely four days after it killed a calf in Vissannapeta in Kasimkota district. The tiger reportedly entered the Pendurthi section from the Anakapalle section.

Forest teams are tracking the movement of the tiger and set up cameras and a cage with a trap to lure the tiger. The fresh attack by the tiger has created panic among people in the nearby villages. Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer M Govid said the tiger now entered Pendurthi from Kasimkota. They set up cages and cameras at Baluvada. The forest tracking teams found pug marks at Patamatalli Lova on Saturday. It moved six km from there to Bavulavada on Sunday.

There are revenue hills and granite quarries in the area, he said. The tiger was not visiting human habitats and it is moving in the forest and hill slopes. More than 30 forest staff are involved in tracking and rescue operations. The tiger is moving in the same direction and did not travel in the reverse direction. Govind said they will visit Balivada on Sunday morning to check the visuals and pug marks of the tiger. He said there is a possibility of the tiger moving in the direction of Gangavaram and Bodikonda villages and may enter the thick forest in S Kota Mandal.

Alert in Gangavaram Bodikonda villages

