Control rooms set up, officials alerted in wake of heavy rainfall forecast in Andhra

Prakasam district administration has put on alert district- and mandal-level government officials in the wake of moderate to heavy rainfall forecast for the next two days.

Published: 11th July 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE/GUNTUR: Prakasam district administration has put on alert district- and Mandal-level government officials in the wake of moderate to heavy rainfall forecast for the next two days. “We have set up a control room at the district collectorate with toll-free numbers 1077 and 281400. Staff will respond to calls round the clock,” an official said.

Meanwhile, AP Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL) Ongole- circle has cancelled leaves of all their staff for the next four days, KVG Satyanarayana, superintending engineer (SE)-Ongole Circle said. He requested the public to call helpline 1912 or the following numbers for assistance: Ongole- 7382788433; Kanigiri-7382789120; Darsi-7382789260; Markapur-8331026031; Kandukur-9491052950; Chirala-9440817597; and Addanki-9490611613.

Guntur and Bapatla districts reported an average rainfall of 78.2 mm and 11.23 mm in a 24-hour period. Tadikonda Mandal reported the highest rainfall of 112.6 mm and Mangalagiri 110 mm and Tadepalli 109 mm. 

