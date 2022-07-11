STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains likely to hit north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday: IMD

Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in the coastal districts and Rayalaseema regions of the State.

Rangapuram village of Lingapalem Mandal in Eluru district received the highest rainfall of 7.3 cm. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of low pressure area over coastal areas of south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over West Godavari district of north coastal Andhra Pradesh during the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday.  Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in the coastal districts and Rayalaseema regions of the state.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 7 cm was reported at Chintalapudi, Koyyalagudem of Eluru district, followed by 6 cm rain in Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district, Velirpad and Nuzvid in Eluru district, 5 cm of rain in Kukunoor, Bhimadole of Eluru district, Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district, and Tiruvuru of NTR district. The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data showed that Rangapuram village of Lingapalem Mandal in Eluru district received the highest rainfall of 7.3 cm.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extreme rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal districts, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Monday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in North coastal districts and a few places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

