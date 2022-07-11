STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Vani programme success reflected government failure: Pawan Kalyan

Like last Sunday, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan received petitions from the people to get their grievances redressed.

Published: 11th July 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan receives petitions from the public at the Jana Vani programme in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan receives petitions from the public at the Jana Vani programme in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 500 petitions pertaining to various grievances from the public were received at the Jana Vani - Jana Sena  Bharosa programme organised in Vijayawada for the second consecutive Sunday. Like last Sunday, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan received petitions from the people to get their grievances redressed.

Speaking to media persons, he said the good response to his Jana Vani programme stood as testimony to the ‘inefficiency’ of the YSRC government. “Had it responded after the first Jana Vani programme, we would not have received so many petitions. The Jana Sena came up with Jana Vani to remind the ruling YSRC of its responsibility and duty towards the people," he said. 

Ridiculing the remarks made by  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in recent times that none could touch him, he quoted the verse ‘Vacate the throne, people are coming’ of famous poet Ramdhari Singh Dinakar. He alleged that whenever people started questioning,  the ruling YSRC leaders were resorting to rowdyism and threatening to stop the benefits being given under various welfare schemes. “In fact, a differently-abled youth was denied pension for making a post on social media that he likes Pawan Kalyan,” the Jana Sena chief cited an instance. 

He cautioned that the volunteer and village secretariat system would slowly transform into a mafia, stating that those who were given the responsibility of distributing pensions, started abusing their power and insulting differently-abled pensioners. 

He questioned what happened to the construction workers' welfare fund and why no insurance cover is being provided to them. “Any information in the YSRC government is available only with Sajjala, which shows the bad state of affairs,” the Jana Sena chief remarked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Vani - Jana Sena  Bharosa Pawan Kalyan YSRC
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp