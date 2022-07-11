Jana Vani programme success reflected government failure: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly 500 petitions pertaining to various grievances from the public were received at the Jana Vani - Jana Sena Bharosa programme organised in Vijayawada for the second consecutive Sunday. Like last Sunday, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan received petitions from the people to get their grievances redressed.

Speaking to media persons, he said the good response to his Jana Vani programme stood as testimony to the ‘inefficiency’ of the YSRC government. “Had it responded after the first Jana Vani programme, we would not have received so many petitions. The Jana Sena came up with Jana Vani to remind the ruling YSRC of its responsibility and duty towards the people," he said.

Ridiculing the remarks made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in recent times that none could touch him, he quoted the verse ‘Vacate the throne, people are coming’ of famous poet Ramdhari Singh Dinakar. He alleged that whenever people started questioning, the ruling YSRC leaders were resorting to rowdyism and threatening to stop the benefits being given under various welfare schemes. “In fact, a differently-abled youth was denied pension for making a post on social media that he likes Pawan Kalyan,” the Jana Sena chief cited an instance.

He cautioned that the volunteer and village secretariat system would slowly transform into a mafia, stating that those who were given the responsibility of distributing pensions, started abusing their power and insulting differently-abled pensioners.

He questioned what happened to the construction workers' welfare fund and why no insurance cover is being provided to them. “Any information in the YSRC government is available only with Sajjala, which shows the bad state of affairs,” the Jana Sena chief remarked.