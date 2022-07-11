TDP terms YSRC plenary a mega drama

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Sunday described the two-day plenary of YSRC as a mega drama enacted by ministers and the ruling party leaders who vied with one another to praise Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and nothing else.

Speaking to media persons, Somireddy alleged that the YSRC leaders failed to utter a single sentence that explained what the government did for the welfare of the people and development of the state in the last three years, except abusing TDP and the media supporting it. “Sincere YSRC workers were ignored and the honorary president YS Vijayamma quit the party. Sharmila, who called herself the arrow of her brother Jagan, left him ages ago,” he said.

Ridiculing the claims of Jagan of fulfilling 95% of his election promises, the TDP leader sought to know what happened to the promise of cancelling the Contributory Pension Scheme, what happened to 12-hour power supply for the farm sector and what happened to the foolproof sand policy. No explanation was given pertaining to SC, ST and BC sub-plans, he said and predicted the downfall of YSRC soon.