TDP unable to digest YSRC plenary success: MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Sunday thanked all those who made the two-day party plenary a grand success.

Published: 11th July 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Sunday thanked all those who made the two-day party plenary a grand success. Speaking to the media at the YSRC central office, he said the plenary had enthused the party cadre with elaborate discussions on a wide range of public issues, including welfare activities. Nearly nine lakh people attended the YSRC plenary, which made TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu burst into tears. 

“Unable to digest the success of YSRC plenary, the Opposition and its friendly media have launched false propaganda against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. It only reflects their jealousy,” the MP observed. He stated that the plenary focused on interests of the State, three years of governance which laid emphasis on the welfare of the downtrodden sections and empowerment of women. It also covered reforms in the education and health sectors, he said. 

The Opposition and a section of the media resorted to criticise the plenary as they turned blind to the overwhelming response from people, while the entire State was happy,  the MP said. He predicted that the ‘chip’ of Naidu would disappear after the 2024 elections as people would reject him outright. 

