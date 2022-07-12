100 CRDA plots to be auctioned off on July 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APCRDA is selling 100 commercial and residential plots in five lots at four townships under its purview through e-auction.

In a press release, CRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav said that plots at the Payakapuram Township near Inner Ring Road, Ibrahimpatnam Truck Terminal Township on Vijayawada-Hyderabad NH, Amaravati Township under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation limits, and Chenchupet Township in Tenali are being sold at reasonable prices.

At Payakapuram Township, there are five commercial plots available at the government fixed price of Rs 27,500 per square yard. The 29 residential plots are priced at Rs 25,000 per square yard.

Ibrahimpatnam Truck Terminal was established near Vijayawada-Hyderabad NH-9. Three commercial shops there are priced at Rs 11,000 per sq.yd while 21 plots for offices and four more vacant sites are available at Rs 10,000 per sq.yd

Chenchupet CRDA township in Tenali is situated in the heart of the city. Bus stands, railway station, offices, cinema theaters, commercial complexes, schools, and intersections are located within a distance of 200 meters from the township.

The prices there are fixed at Rs 35,200 per sq.yd for commercial plots (12), and Rs 32,000 per sq.yd for plots for health center, primary school and a cinema.

A total of 18 plots are available at the Amaravati Township. Fourteen of them are priced at Rs 17,600 per square yard, while the plots for hospital, cinema theater, primary school and high school plot are fixed at Rs 16,000 per square yard.

The e-auction will be done on July 28 from 10 am to 5 pm for the commercial plots. Applications can be obtained from https://konugolu.ap.gov.in by 5 pm of July 25.

For technical and administrative queries, one may contact: 0866-2527124.Staff were deployed to provide details to the people who show interest in buying residential plots in the APCRDA Townships at Payakapuram, Ibrahim Pattanam Truck Terminal, Tenali Chenchupeta and Navaluru.

People can also contact KSV Ramana (Payakapuram) over phone on 70955 99075, GNS Bhushan (Truck Terminal) on 70955 99039, V Sai Prasad (Amaravati Township, Navuluru)- on 70955 99079, and Ambedkar (Chenchupet, Tenali) on 80083 13815.