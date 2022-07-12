All set for Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina today, elaborate arrangements made along 35-km route

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city is all set to host the biggest religious event post-Covid on Tuesday. Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina is likely to draw three to four lakh devotees from different parts of the State and neighbouring Odisha. However, there is rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.District Collector A Mallikharjun held a high level meeting to review arrangements made for Giri Pradakshina. The 35-km route of Giri Pradakshina has been illuminated at a cost of `17 lakh. About 30 stalls have been set up with one stall for every km for the benefit of devotees performing Giri Pradakshina.

The stalls will have 20 chairs and three to four tables. The conduct of Giri Pradakshina will be closely monitored by endowments officials.Devotees are advised to carry umbrellas and tread cautiously along the route in view of the incessant rains. They should take care of children and elderly people. About 300 temporary bio-toilets have been set up along the route.

Floodlights being arranged along the 35-km route of Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina in Visakhapatnam on Monday I G Satyanarayana

In all, 13 medical camps have been set up and six 108 ambulances deployed. Arrangements have been made to supply water in recycled pastic bottles, the Collector said.The chariot of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will start from Tolipavancha at 3 pm. There will be 30 entry points and 60 coconut breakers at Tolipavancha from where devotees start their Giri Pradakshina.

Secretariat staff, GVMC employees and 40 voluntary organisations will render service to devotees. Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Giri Pradakshina route. About 30 buses will be deployed to ferry devotees to and from foothill to uphill at Simhachalam.

Commissioner of Police Ch Srikant said 2,016 police personnel have been deployed to thwart any untoward incident. NDRF and marine police will also monitor the movement of devotees. In view of the rough sea condition, devotees will not be allowed to take a dip at Jodugullapalem beach. They will be allowed at Appughar beach. About 30 expert swimmers and 15 boats have been arranged at Appughar for the safety of devotees. There will be 30 rope parties to regulate the movement of devotees. No stalls have been set up from Hanumathawaka Junction to Jodugullapalem due to narrow road, he said.