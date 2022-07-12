STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Visakhapatnam on July 15

Due to incessant rains, the scheduled visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visakhapatnam for the Vahana Mitra programme has been postponed to July 15.

Published: 12th July 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Due to incessant rains, the scheduled visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visakhapatnam for the Vahana Mitra programme has been postponed to July 15. Earlier, the Chief Minister's visit to Vizag was scheduled on July 13.

He will participate in the Vahana Mitra programme at AU Engineering College grounds. Meanwhile, Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath, along with officials, reviewed arrangements being made for the Vahana Mitra programme at the engineering college grounds on Monday.

