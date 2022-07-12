Curb ganja menace with iron hand: Andhra Pradesh Excise minister K Narayana Swamy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy has directed officials to curb the menace of ganja in the State. Holding a review meeting with the officials in the Secretariat on Monday, he said ganja cultivation and smuggling should be dealt with an iron foot.

Congratulating the officials for their efforts in controlling the flow of Non-Duty Paid Liquor into the State, he wanted them to focus on the sporadic instances of illicit distillation of arrack in the State.

Directing the officials to file cases against bootleggers under the PD Act, the Deputy Chief Minister said those who indulged in manufacturing ID arrack should be counselled and shown alternative livelihood. The vehicles seized during raids on illegal transportation of liquor should be auctioned. The government has decided to give expenditure for maintenance of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) stations in the State, he said.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, Excise Commissioner Vivek Yadav, AP State Beverages Corporation Limited Managing Director Vasudeva Reddy and others attended the review meeting, while Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma participated in it in virtual mode.