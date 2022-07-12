STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Follow SOPs to complete Option 3 houses speedily: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to focus on development of basic infrastructure in Jagananna Colony layouts.

Published: 12th July 2022

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the speedy completion of houses selected by beneficiaries under Option 3. Top priority should be given to development of basic infrastructure in Jagananna Colony layouts, he said.

Taking stock of the progress of the construction of houses at a review meeting held in his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure that all the resources required for the construction work are available in the housing layouts. It should also be seen whether or not brick kilns are set up in the vicinity of layouts.  

The officials should get clarity on the house sites, which are in litigation, by the end of July and come up with alternative plans by the first week of August. Electrical fittings and other fixtures in the houses should be of high quality. The officials should keep a tab on every level of house construction, he asserted.

The CM also held a review on the house site pattas in 90 days programme. He said relevant documents should be given to housing beneficiaries, besides just showing the site. An acknowledgement should be taken from the beneficiary on the receipt of house site patta and other documents, he said.

The officials informed Jagan that works of the houses selected under Option 3 are going on at a brisk pace. As per the previous instructions, works like land levelling and filling, laying of internal roads, construction of godowns and development of other infrastructure are in progress at a brisk pace at Jagananna Colonies, they explained.

Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao (Revenue), A Suresh (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and Jogi Ramesh (Housing), and other officials attended the review meeting.

