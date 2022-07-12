STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains predicted in North coastal Andhra Pradesh, river deltas on July 14 and 15

During the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in the agency and plain regions of Godavari delta. 

Monsoon rain

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The low pressure area formed over coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha now lies over North West Bay of Bengal and is likely to become well marked in the next 48 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places over north coastal districts and Godavari and Krishna delta regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of intense rain spells on July 14 and 15.

During the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Monday, heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in the agency and plain regions of Godavari delta. Light to moderate rains were reported at several places in the coastal districts and one or two places over Rayalaseema.

As per IMD report, highest rainfall of 9 cm was recorded at Chintur in Alluri Sitarama Raju district followed by 4 cm in Nuzvid and Kukunoor of Eluru district and 3 cm in VR Puram of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.  

The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data showed that Yerrampeta in Chintur mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district received the highest rainfall of 10.95 cm. On Monday till 8 pm, moderate to heavy rains were reported at a few places in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Krishna, Palnadu, Bapatla, Eluru, Vizianagaram districts.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal districts, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at one or two places in Rayalaseema districts on Tuesday. No adverse weather warning was issued for south coastal districts.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at several places in north coastal districts and a few places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema  are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Srikakulam district on July 14, and at isolated places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on July 15. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

