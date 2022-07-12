Presidential poll support to YSR Congress: Y Satya Kumar loses 'mind game' as BJP refutes claim

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar was left red-faced after his party, along with YSR Congress, refuted his claim that the BJP had not sought the latter's support for the National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

While announcing the BJP's decision to take up a padayatra in the State, Satya on Sunday, asserted that the party’s national leaders had not sought the YSRC's support for Murmu. Terming Jagan's party untouchable, Kumar said, "They have extended support on their own. It is nothing but mind games."

The BJP, however, did not subscribe to its national secretary’s claim.Distancing the party from Kumar's claims, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat said, "We read in some newspapers about the party leader’s comments. It might be his personal opinion, but not that of the BJP."

Further clarifying the party’s stand, the Union minister explained, "While sending requests to all major political parties in the nation, the BJP and its national leaders, also appealed to the YSRC and its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to support Droupadi Murmu."

Shekhawat further added that the floor leader of YSRC in Parliament (V Vijaya Sai Reddy) was present, along with other leaders, when the Murmu filed her nomination.

Perni terms Satya Kumar an immature politician

Meanwhile, YSRC senior leader and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), too, hit back at Satya Kumar and called him an 'immature politician'. Hinting that the party does not have a stronghold in most of the Southern States, Nani said, "Such leaders are present in the BJP units of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh personally called Jagan, seeking his support in their move to nominate a tribal woman to the post of President," Nani asserted.

Explaining that Jagan could not go to Delhi to be one of the signatories supporting Murmu as a State Cabinet meet was scheduled on the same day, the senior leader said, the CM had asked party MPs V Vijayasai Reddy and PV Midhun Reddy to be present on the occasion.

Referring to Satya Kumar's comment regarding YSRC being 'untouchable', Perni Nani challenged him to ask the NDA’s presidential candidate not to campaign in the State, which is scheduled in the coming days.