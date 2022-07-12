STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP extends support to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu

The TDP has decided to extend its support to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal community.

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Presiding over the party strategy committee meeting held on Monday, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu revealed the party's stand on the presidential election. The TDP has a strength of four MPs, including three in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha, and 23 MLAs (four of them are supporting YSRC).

Recalling that the TDP supported KR Narayanan and APJ Abdul Kalam for the President post earlier and gave the opportunity to GMC Balayogi and K Pratibha Bharathi, who hail from SCs, to serve as the Speakers of the Lok Sabha and the AP Legislative Assembly, Naidu said the TDP is committed to social justice.

The TDP stood in the forefront in supporting Telugu people for top posts irrespective of their political affiliation, he said and cited that it backed former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the Nandyal Lok Sabha election.

The YSR Congress has already announced its support to Murmu. Now, Murmu is set to bag all the votes from Andhra Pradesh. 

