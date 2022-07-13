STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Giri Pradakshina: Lakhs of devotees reach Andhra Pradesh's Toli Pavancha

As the fete was observed after a two-year COVID hiatus, lakhs of people flocked at the foothills of Simhachalam.

Published: 13th July 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees walk along with the chariot of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam for Giri Pradakshina in Visakhapatnam

Devotees walk along with the chariot of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam for Giri Pradakshina in Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Among the lakhs of devotees who reached Toli Pavancha on the foothills of Simachalam for Giri Pradakshina, some took up the 35-km trek to seek blessings to fulfil their long-time dream, while for some it was an opportunity to take a break from their mundane routines and spend some quality time with friends.

For Vijayendra, a native of Bengaluru who was brought up in Vizag, the trek was a trip down memory lane. "I've been attending the festival for the past nine years. I used to accompany my father. After he died four years ago, I continue to take part in the fete as it evokes a positive energy within me," he expressed.

The annual Giri Pradakshina is celebrated on the full moon day in Aashadha month to seek blessings of Lord Narasimha by circumambulating the hill he is seated on.

As the fete was observed after a two-year COVID hiatus, lakhs of people flocked at the foothills of Simhachalam. Authorities of the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (SVLNDS) and the district administration organised the fete.

As many as 2,016 police officers were deployed, stalls at every one kilometre, bio-toilets, medical camps and ambulances were arranged. "I will complete Class X this year. So, my friends and I wanted to make as many memories as possible. None of our parents objected us taking part in the fete as it is religious," Sushanth gleamed.

Part of another group, Gautam said, "We have no idea what this is about. But we all decided to come here so we can enjoy each other's company."

The trek starts at Toli Pavancha on the foothills of Simhachalam. Devotees reach the temple via Hanumanthuwaka - Jodugullapalem - MVP Colony - HB Colony - Madhavadhra - NAD Junction - Gopalpatnam and then to Simhachalam. "Embarking on the trek has been a long-time wish. I am happy I could fulfil it today without any obstacles," 67-year-old Rajyalakshmi said.

A group from HB Colony distributed biscuit packs and water to the devotees. Adarsh, one of the group members, said they used to offer food to the needy during the lockdown. "As we all became busy in our lives, we decided to come here and offer whatever we could to the people trekking the path," he said.

In a welcome change, people could be seen using paper cups and steel tumblers to offer water and food, following the imposition of a ban on single-use plastic.

Smooth conduct

The district admin deployed 2,016 police personnel, set up stalls every one kilometre, temporary bio-toilets, medical camps and ambulances

