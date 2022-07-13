NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu wins support of YSR Congress, TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu called on YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition Leader and Telugu Desam supremo N Chandrababu Naidu here on Tuesday as part of her election campaign in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling YSRC and opposition TDP have already announced their support to Murmu.

Accompanied by Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Murmu arrived at Gannavaram airport and from there she went to Jagan's residence at Tadepalli. She was welcomed by Jagan and his wife YS Bharathi and blessed by priests of Durga temple. Along with Kishan and Jagan, Murmu later went to a Convention Centre in Mangalagiri, where she was introduced to YSRC MLAs and MPs.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan emphasised the need to support Murmu’s candidature, who is an Adivasi woman. He extended his support of all 151 MLAs and 31 MPs to the presidential candidate as it falls in line with the YSRC stand of empowering BCs, SCs, STs and minorities to ensure social justice.

He announced that a mock polling will be held on July 18 to ensure that no vote goes invalid and directed all MPs and MLAs to cast their votes without fail. The party whips should take the responsibility of ensuring that all the votes are valid. "Not even a single vote should be invalid. It is our responsibility to ensure the victory of a tribal woman," he asserted.

Seeking support for her candidature in the presidential election, Murmu greeted the gathering in Telugu. Tracing the history of Andhra Pradesh, Murmu paid homage to poets, freedom fighters and great leaders from the State.

She also hailed the State for having rich culture and pilgrim places. Stating that a new era has ushered in under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she highlighted the novel initiatives taken to promote development of the nation.

"The attitude and outlook of the world towards India has also undergone a sea change. Youth of the country have developed confidence in themselves," Murmu asserted.

She said 2022 is very important in the history of India as the nation is celebrating the 75th year of Independence. Murmu said her candidature for the presidential post is manifestation of social justice and women's empowerment.

She sought the support and blessings from YSRC MLAs and MPs and thanked Jagan for supporting her candidature even before she had requested.

Later, Murmu met TDP MLAs and MPs in Vijayawada. Naidu termed her candidature a right choice and thanked Modi for choosing Murmu for the presidential election. "We support the candidature of Murmu, a tribal woman, as it amounts to rendering social justice," he said.

The TDP chief said he is lucky to have supported the candidature of four Presidents, who include two SCs, one from minorities and now a tribal woman. "We wish you all the best. We are happy. As an Adivasi woman, you have raised from scratch to this position. The country is looking upon you. For all weaker sections, especially downtrodden, you will be the reflection," Naidu said.

With the support extended by both the YSRC and TDP, Murmu is set to get the votes of all 175 MLAs and 25 MPs from Andhra Pradesh. The YSRC has a strength of 151 MLAs in the Legislative Assembly and TDP 23. With the lone Jana Sena member too defecting to the YSRC, his vote should also considered in favour of the NDA candidate.