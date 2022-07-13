State Provident Fund withdrawal  due to glitch: Andhra Pradesh government to HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the withdrawal of amounts from the Government Provident Fund (GPF) accounts of employees was due to a technical glitch.

The government also informed the court that the amount withdrawn from the GPF accounts was not transferred for any other purpose or misused. It is just an adjustment in the account books, the government said.

It further said once the treasury clears the bills submitted by DDOs, the amount debited from the GPF accounts of employees would be credited back and the process has begun.

The government filed an affidavit before the court in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by AP Gazetted Officers JAC chairman KV Krishnaiah with respect to the orders issued bringing in the new Pay Revision Commission, in February.

While hearing the PIL, the court asked the government not to recover a single rupee from the salaries of employees. Amounts from the GPF accounts of employees were withdrawn recently. When the matter came up for hearing, petitioners' counsel Raviteja informed the court that the government was withdrawing money from the accounts of employees.

Advocate General S Sriram said the government would submit an affidavit with respect to the withdrawal of money. Additional Secretary (Finance) Venkateswarlu filed the affidavit and the court heard the matter on Tuesday. Petitioner's counsel Raviteja said the reasons cited by the government were unusual.