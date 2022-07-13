STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur ends life after alleged harassement by online loan sharks

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Alleging harassment by 'instant loan' sharks, a 23-year-old woman from Chinakakani village in Mangalagiri rural mandal reportedly took her own life on Monday.

Police said that Bandapalli Pratyusha had taken a loan of Rs 20,000 from two online loan vendors a few months ago. She was charged a heavy amount as interest as the vendors had already collected Rs 2 lakh from her, the police said, adding that Pratyusha was still under pressure to pay more money.

Representatives of the loan vendors had also threatened to call her relatives on her contact list and tell them about the loan if she failed to pay the amount within a given time. They sent her obscene messages and threatened to post her private photos on social media, the police added.  

Before committing suicide, Pratyusha had sent a video she shot of herself to her parents and husband explaining to them her situation. Her parents informed the local police who rushed to her residence, but found her dead.

Upon receiving a complaint from her husband, Mangalagiri rural police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and took up an investigation.

Meanwhile, State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma wrote a letter to Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday urging the latter to take necessary action against such loan vendors.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

