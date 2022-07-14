Andhra Pradesh minister Audimulapu Suresh lays stone for infra development of SRM University-AP
In the initial phases, two academic blocks, an administrative block, a research building, dining areas, an auditorium and six hostel buildings were built.
Published: 14th July 2022 06:39 AM | Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:39 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh laid the foundation for the third phase of infrastructure development at SRM University-AP on Thursday.
Suresh praised the role of the university in ensuring a level-playing field in the education sector in Andhra Pradesh.In the initial phases, two academic blocks, an administrative block, a research building, dining areas, an auditorium and six hostel buildings were built.
Dr P Sathyanarayanan, president of SRM-AP, spoke about the 10,000 square feet project taken up in the third phase. "Bricks and mortar won’t speak for themselves. It is the faculty, students and their work that make a university, and we have a proven track record of achievers in research, entrepreneurship, placement and higher studies," he said.
A slew of facilities for research, innovation and entrepreneurship will be opened for students in the new phase. In a statement, Dr TR Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor-SRM Group of Educational Institutions, said the new projects will give a huge impetus to the modern education ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.
The new phase will house centres of excellence that focus on areas of artificial intelligence & machine learning, data & analytics, sustainability and other futuristic areas of research and innovation, in addition to state-of-the-art classrooms.
In his address, pro V-C Professor D Narayana Rao highlighted the gamut of opportunities at SRM University-AP.
Minister Suresh also acknowledged the contributions of SRM Group in bridging the gap between the haves and have-nots. Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao stated that SRM-AP was established with a vision to provide quality education and international exposure to the students of Andhra Pradesh.
The minister distributed certificates and 'President's Scholarship' of up to Rs 5 lakh to students of the class of 2022, who started successful entrepreneurial ventures, obtained marquee placement offers and secured higher studies opportunities in 'Top QS 50' global universities.