Andhra Pradesh minister Audimulapu Suresh lays stone for infra development of SRM University-AP

In the initial phases, two academic blocks, an administrative block, a research building, dining areas, an auditorium and six hostel buildings were built.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh laid the foundation for the third phase of infrastructure development at SRM University-AP on Thursday.

Suresh praised the role of the university in ensuring a level-playing field in the education sector in Andhra Pradesh.In the initial phases, two academic blocks, an administrative block, a research building, dining areas, an auditorium and six hostel buildings were built.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, president of SRM-AP, spoke about the 10,000 square feet project taken up in the third phase. "Bricks and mortar won’t speak for themselves. It is the faculty, students and their work that make a university, and we have a proven track record of achievers in research, entrepreneurship, placement and higher studies," he said.

A slew of facilities for research, innovation and entrepreneurship will be opened for students in the new phase. In a statement, Dr TR Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor-SRM Group of Educational Institutions, said the new projects will give a huge impetus to the modern education ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.

The new phase will house centres of excellence that focus on areas of artificial intelligence & machine learning, data & analytics, sustainability and other futuristic areas of research and innovation, in addition to state-of-the-art classrooms.

In his address, pro V-C Professor D Narayana Rao highlighted the gamut of opportunities at SRM University-AP.

Minister Suresh also acknowledged the contributions of SRM Group in bridging the gap between the haves and have-nots. Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao stated that SRM-AP was established with a vision to provide quality education and international exposure to the students of Andhra Pradesh.

The minister distributed certificates and 'President's Scholarship' of up to Rs 5 lakh to students of the class of 2022, who started successful entrepreneurial ventures, obtained marquee placement offers and secured higher studies opportunities in 'Top QS 50' global universities.

