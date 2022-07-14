STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Family doctor concept from August 15: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Medical and health personnel should visit the Aarogyasri beneficiary a week after being discharged from hospital to enquire about his/her health condition and get feedback.

Published: 14th July 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to make the family doctor concept available from August 15 and it should be implemented across the State in a phased manner. He held a review meeting on the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Reviewing Aarogyasri, he said steps should be taken to increase the number of treatments offered to beneficiaries under the scheme from August 1. The YSRC government had increased the number of procedures offered under Aarogyasri to 2,446 from 1,059 during the previous TDP regime.

Medical and health personnel should visit the Aarogyasri beneficiary a week after being discharged from hospital to enquire about his/her health condition and get feedback. ACB toll-free numbers should be displayed on vehicles to prevent corruption in Aarogyasri, 108 and 104 services, he asserted and suggested measures for digital video connectivity to village clinics and PHCs.

During a review on COVID-19, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the situation was completely under control in the State and the number of people admitted to hospital with Coronavirus was 69 only.

Jagan directed the officials to speed up the process of administering precautionary dose of COVID vaccine to people aged above 60 years. The officials informed him that 87.15 per cent of people of the age group have already been administered precautionary dose.

He also reviewed the staff strength in government hospitals and appointment of doctors and other medical staff to fill vacant posts. The officials informed him that 40,476 posts have already been filled across the State. The recruitment of staff should be completed by the end of July, he averred.

On implementation of Nadu-Nedu in the Medical and Health Department, works of 14 out of the 16 proposed new medical colleges have begun. Steps are being taken to start the works at Narsipatnam by the end of July, they informed. He said an action plan should be evolved to start classes in new medical colleges at the earliest.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Medical and Health Principal Secretary M Ravichandra, Health and Family Welfare Director J Nivas, Medical and Health Special Secretary GS Naveen Kumar, Aarogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC Vice-Chairman and MD D Muralidhar Reddy, APVVP Commissioner V Vinodkumar, Medical and Health Director (Drugs) Ravi Shankar and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh family doctor
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp