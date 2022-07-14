High alert in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool as water released from Tungabhadra, Jurala

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Heavy rains continued to lash upper catchment areas in Karnataka and Maharashtra, resulting in heavy inflows into Tungabhadra and Almatti dams.

With increasing flood discharge from Tungabhadra dam in Karnataka and Jurala in Telangana, a high alert has been sounded in the low-lying areas along the river course in Kurnool district.The floodwater will reach Srisailam reservoir through Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers.

At present, there is 99.898 TMC ft of water stored in the TB dam against its capacity of 100.86 TMC. Till Wednesday late evening, the dam has received 1,09,354 cusecs of water as inflows. The dam officials released 1,15,344 cusecs of water from TB dam in Karnataka into Tungabhadra river by lifting 12 of the total 33 gates.

On the other hand, there is 91.90 TMC flood water in the Almatti dam against its capacity of 129.72 TMC. The dam has received 1,00,000 cusecs of water as inflows and dam officials released 1,00,000 cusecs of water from the dam in Maharashtra into Krishna river.

With these heavy inflows, both Tungabhadra and Almatti dams are brimming with flood water, which will reach downstream reservoirs such as Sunkesula from TD dam and Jurala project from Almatti via Narayanpur.

The Jurala project located in Mahabubnagar of Telangana is getting 92,000 cusecs of inflows and the project officials are releasing 67,428 cusecs by lifting 18 of the 62 spillway gates and the water will reach the Srisailam reservoir.

