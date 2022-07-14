No green rule violation at Rushikonda: Andhra Pradesh government to HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the construction works of resorts at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam district are taken up as per the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and abiding by environmental laws. The same has been confirmed by the National Green Tribunal, the government said.

It further informed that petitions were filed only to halt the works and sought the court to impose heavy costs on the petitioners.

The government filed a counter in the two separate petitions filed by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Jana Sena Party corporator Murthy Yadav and TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam Velagapudi Ramakrishna stating that works were taken up in violation of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) master plan and against permission given by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

In the counter, Tourism Department MD K Kanna Babu informed the court that no harm would be done to environment with the construction of resorts.

The government said it has proposed to complete the construction in two phases with world class amenities by spending Rs 240 crore. All necessary permissions were taken for the construction works, the government maintained.

Further, the government informed the court that some persons have even complained to the NGT and the tribunal, while noting that no violations took place and the project is well within the CRZ-II, issued a stay on the works. The Supreme Court, however, vacated the stay and directed that the matter be decided in the High Court.

Kanna Babu said they were not taking up works in 40 acres of land as alleged and works are being taken up in only 9.88 acres. The soil that was removed is being used for laying the roads, the government informed. It sought striking down of the PILs and also imposing a huge fine on the two petitioners. The court will take up hearing of the PILs on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the construction works of resorts at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam district are taken up as per the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and abiding by environmental laws. The same has been confirmed by the National Green Tribunal, the government said. It further informed that petitions were filed only to halt the works and sought the court to impose heavy costs on the petitioners. The government filed a counter in the two separate petitions filed by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Jana Sena Party corporator Murthy Yadav and TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam Velagapudi Ramakrishna stating that works were taken up in violation of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) master plan and against permission given by the Ministry of Environment and Forests. In the counter, Tourism Department MD K Kanna Babu informed the court that no harm would be done to environment with the construction of resorts. The government said it has proposed to complete the construction in two phases with world class amenities by spending Rs 240 crore. All necessary permissions were taken for the construction works, the government maintained. Further, the government informed the court that some persons have even complained to the NGT and the tribunal, while noting that no violations took place and the project is well within the CRZ-II, issued a stay on the works. The Supreme Court, however, vacated the stay and directed that the matter be decided in the High Court. Kanna Babu said they were not taking up works in 40 acres of land as alleged and works are being taken up in only 9.88 acres. The soil that was removed is being used for laying the roads, the government informed. It sought striking down of the PILs and also imposing a huge fine on the two petitioners. The court will take up hearing of the PILs on Thursday.