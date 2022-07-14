STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No green rule violation at Rushikonda: Andhra Pradesh government to HC

In the counter, Tourism Department MD K Kanna Babu informed the court that no harm would be done to environment with the construction of resorts.

Published: 14th July 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rushikonda Hills near Visakhapatnam

Rushikonda Hills near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the construction works of resorts at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam district are taken up as per the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms and abiding by environmental laws. The same has been confirmed by the National Green Tribunal, the government said.

It further informed that petitions were filed only to halt the works and sought the court to impose heavy costs on the petitioners.

The government filed a counter in the two separate petitions filed by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Jana Sena Party corporator Murthy Yadav and TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam Velagapudi Ramakrishna stating that works were taken up in violation of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) master plan and against permission given by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

In the counter, Tourism Department MD K Kanna Babu informed the court that no harm would be done to environment with the construction of resorts.

The government said it has proposed to complete the construction in two phases with world class amenities by spending Rs 240 crore. All necessary permissions were taken for the construction works, the government maintained.

Further, the government informed the court that some persons have even complained to the NGT and the tribunal, while noting that no violations took place and the project is well within the CRZ-II, issued a stay on the works. The Supreme Court, however, vacated the stay and directed that the matter be decided in the High Court.

Kanna Babu said they were not taking up works in 40 acres of land as alleged and works are being taken up in only 9.88 acres. The soil that was removed is being used for laying the roads, the government informed. It sought striking down of the PILs and also imposing a huge fine on the two petitioners. The court will take up hearing of the PILs on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rushikonda Hills Andhra Pradesh High Court Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp