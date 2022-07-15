Amend or withdraw Videshi Vidya scheme government order: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the State government either amend or withdraw the GO No 39 issued on July 11 as it was against the interests of majority of students who want to study higher education abroad, the TDP alleged that the GO in the name of Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme was only aimed at denying aid to majority of aspirants.

The rigid eligibility criteria mentioned in the GO would only hamper the chances of students to study abroad, the TDP pointed out.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, MLC P Ashok Babu recalled that a total of 4,922 students were sanctioned Rs 365 crore as grant for their studies abroad during the TDP regime between 2014 and 19.

As per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the latest GO, not even 25 students would get the chance to study higher education in reputed universities abroad, he opined.

Stating that only the pass-outs from IITs and IIMs are eligible for higher studies abroad under the scheme now, he sought to know how many of them will go abroad since most of them will get attractive pay packages soon after completing their studies in the premier institutes.

As per the new GO, only one person from a family is eligible for higher studies abroad while there was no such limit during the previous TDP regime, he pointed out.

