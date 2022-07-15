Andhra Pradesh HC appoints arbitrator to solve row over Mangalagiri TDP office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has appointed an arbitrator to resolve the issue of payment of bills between the contractor, who constructed the TDP office at Mangalagiri, and the material supplier. High Court (Retired) judge Justice P Swaroop Reddy was appointed as the arbitrator.

The TDP had entered into an agreement with Visakhapatnam-based SRR Projects Pvt Limited for construction of its office at a cost of Rs 21.01 crore in Atmakuru of Mangalagiri mandal. The company had entered into an agreement with Hyderabad-based Preca Solutions Private Limited for supply of material for the construction of the building.

The material supplying company later approached the court seeking appointment of the arbitrator as the construction company is not paying it Rs 8.21 crore.The company also said the construction company was saying that it would pay the bills only if the TDP authorises the same.

Preca Solutions Private Limited further said the construction company had refused to pay the bills and claimed that the TDP would pay the amount.

The firm, in its petition, further said the TDP had also agreed to pay the amount. As the amount was not paid, the Preca Solutions Private Limited served a notice to the construction company for which the latter had asked the petitioner to resolve the matter with the TDP.

As the SRR company did not file its counter in the petition filed by Preca Solutions Private Limited seeking an arbitrator, the court had asked the SRR Company to submit the names of four Supreme Court retired judges or retired judges of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh High Courts to appoint as an arbitrator.

The SRR company, during the hearing last month, said it would consult the TDP, but did not respond to the court’s order. Considering the plea of the petitioner, the High Court issued orders appointing retired High Court judge Justice Swaroop Reddy as the arbitrator.

