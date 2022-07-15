Andhra Pradesh High Court grants surrogate teacher from Guntur district 180-day leave
KAKINADA: Finding fault with the education department for not granting maternity leave to a teacher, who became a mother through surrogacy, the Andhra Pradesh High Court recently directed it to grant 180 days maternity leave to her.
Hearing a writ petition filed by P Saudamini, a teacher at Uppalapadu Zilla Parishad High School, Justice K Vijayalakshmi directed the department to grant maternity leave to the petitioner and file a counter with full details.