Andhra youth attacks girl, her kin after proposal gets rejected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police launched a manhunt for a 25-year-old suspect who allegedly attacked a girl and her family members with a sharp weapon when she rejected his love proposal. The incident happened in Ambedkar Nagar in Movva town of Krishna district on Thursday night at around 10 pm.

According to police, the accused Nagadesi Joel barged into the girl's home around 10 pm while the girl Ballarapu Nikhitha(22) was with her sister Ballarapu Akhila, mother Raja Rajeswari, and aunt Naga Rajyam. He tried to explain why she should consider his proposal.

"After the girl remained firm on her decision, the infuriated man drew a sharp-edged weapon and attacked them resulting in deep cuts injuries, and scars on the throat. They are being treated at Machilipatnam government hospital," police said. A case has been registered against Joel and a manhunt launched to nab him.

