STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra youth attacks girl, her kin after proposal gets rejected

The incident happened in Ambedkar Nagar in Movva town of Krishna district on Thursday night at around 10 pm. 

Published: 15th July 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police launched a manhunt for a 25-year-old suspect who allegedly attacked a girl and her family members with a sharp weapon when she rejected his love proposal. The incident happened in Ambedkar Nagar in Movva town of Krishna district on Thursday night at around 10 pm. 

According to police, the accused Nagadesi Joel barged into the girl's home around 10 pm while the girl Ballarapu Nikhitha(22) was with her sister Ballarapu Akhila, mother Raja Rajeswari, and aunt Naga Rajyam. He tried to explain why she should consider his proposal.

"After the girl remained firm on her decision, the infuriated man drew a sharp-edged weapon and attacked them resulting in deep cuts injuries, and scars on the throat. They are being treated at Machilipatnam government hospital,"  police said. A case has been registered against Joel and a manhunt launched to nab him.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna district love proposal
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp