Azadi Mahotsav: Drama written by Guv to be staged in V’wada on July 17

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maha Sangramar Mahanayak, a drama on Buxi Jagabandhu, written by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, will be staged at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on July 17 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Thursday, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Rajat Bhargava said the Culture Department and Abhinaya Theatre Trust, which has vast experience in staging dramas since 1976, will jointly stage the show. Stating that the Governor penned nine plays giving good a message to the society and all of them were staged at several places, Rajat Bhargava said Maha Sangramar Mahanayak, is written highlighting the problems during the oppression of British rule in Odisha and how the people of the State overcame it. Artistes from Odisha and West Bengal will stage the drama in Odia. “However, we are trying to provide translation in Telugu,” he added.Announcing that all are invited to the drama, he appealed to the people to make the stage play a success.

Synopsis

In 1803, the British occupied Odisha from the North and South side. The people of Odisha were tortured by the British to the maximum. The Commander of Khordha Paikas, Gajapati Mukunda Deva and Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra Bhramarabar Raya could not tolerate the oppression of British and started uniting the Paika leaders to protest against Colonial rule.

The Paikas (soldiers) were burning with oppression and waiting for leadership, when they got their beloved leader Buxi, they all joined the freedom struggle. The Paikas recaptured Khordha from the British and also captured Puri and once again restored the powers of Gajapati Mukunda Deva.The struggle started from 1817 at Khordha and one by one, they captured their lost lands. The British with the help of King of Nayagad convinced Buxi not to fight anymore and agreed to return the lands of Paikas given by the King. For the wellbeing of the people, Buxi agreed to the proposal.

