STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hoist national flag on every house: Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Sameer Sharma

The chief secretary said hoardings and flexes should be set up in the main intersections of various major cities and towns across the State.

Published: 15th July 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has called upon people to hoist the tricolour flag on every house in the State from August 11 to 17, as part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The CS held a review meeting with officials concerned at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Thursday and discussed the 'Ghar Par Tiranga' initiative of the central government. Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Sharma said Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department should be the nodal department and take the programme forward.

It should be seen to that the national flag is hoisted on every house and every government building from August 11 to 17. There are more than 90 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state whole should be fully involved in this programme, he added.  

He directed the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department officials and SERP CEO to encourage the SHGs to ready the tricolour flags of the prescribed sample size and hoist them over every house in their areas.

The chief secretary said hoardings and flexes should be set up in the main intersections of various major cities and towns across the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sameer Sharma Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp