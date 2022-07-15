Hoist national flag on every house: Andhra Pradesh chief secretary Sameer Sharma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has called upon people to hoist the tricolour flag on every house in the State from August 11 to 17, as part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The CS held a review meeting with officials concerned at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Thursday and discussed the 'Ghar Par Tiranga' initiative of the central government. Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Sharma said Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department should be the nodal department and take the programme forward.

It should be seen to that the national flag is hoisted on every house and every government building from August 11 to 17. There are more than 90 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state whole should be fully involved in this programme, he added.

He directed the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department officials and SERP CEO to encourage the SHGs to ready the tricolour flags of the prescribed sample size and hoist them over every house in their areas.

The chief secretary said hoardings and flexes should be set up in the main intersections of various major cities and towns across the State.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has called upon people to hoist the tricolour flag on every house in the State from August 11 to 17, as part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The CS held a review meeting with officials concerned at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Thursday and discussed the 'Ghar Par Tiranga' initiative of the central government. Speaking on the occasion, Sameer Sharma said Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department should be the nodal department and take the programme forward. It should be seen to that the national flag is hoisted on every house and every government building from August 11 to 17. There are more than 90 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) in the state whole should be fully involved in this programme, he added. He directed the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department officials and SERP CEO to encourage the SHGs to ready the tricolour flags of the prescribed sample size and hoist them over every house in their areas. The chief secretary said hoardings and flexes should be set up in the main intersections of various major cities and towns across the State.