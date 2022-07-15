STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

New rules meant to implement Vidya Deevena  effectively: Min

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Thursday, he said the scheme will cover all the eligible students getting admission in the top 200 universities with QS ranking.

Published: 15th July 2022 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme will be implemented for all the eligible students, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said 100%fee will be reimbursed for the students who get admission in the QS top 100 universities. He claimed that the State government came up with new guidelines for effective implementation of the Vidya Deevena scheme and enable students to compete at the global level.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Thursday, he said the scheme will cover all the eligible students getting admission in the top 200 universities with QS ranking. The students who secure admission in the top 100 varsities, will get their full fee reimbursed, while those getting admission in varsities from 101 to 200 rankings, will be given `50 lakh towards fee reimbursement.

He said the government enhanced the annual income ceiling to `8 lakh from `6 lakh. The previous TDP regime did not pay `318 crore to 3,326 students selected for studies abroad in 2016-17, the Social Welfare Minister alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp