New rules meant to implement Vidya Deevena  effectively: Min

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena Scheme will be implemented for all the eligible students, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said 100%fee will be reimbursed for the students who get admission in the QS top 100 universities. He claimed that the State government came up with new guidelines for effective implementation of the Vidya Deevena scheme and enable students to compete at the global level.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Secretariat on Thursday, he said the scheme will cover all the eligible students getting admission in the top 200 universities with QS ranking. The students who secure admission in the top 100 varsities, will get their full fee reimbursed, while those getting admission in varsities from 101 to 200 rankings, will be given `50 lakh towards fee reimbursement.

He said the government enhanced the annual income ceiling to `8 lakh from `6 lakh. The previous TDP regime did not pay `318 crore to 3,326 students selected for studies abroad in 2016-17, the Social Welfare Minister alleged.

