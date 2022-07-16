Business team from Australia to visit Visakhapatnam on Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A Business delegation from Western Australia will come to Visakhapatnam on Saturday to explore the mutual avenues of collaboration and partnership in investment, trade and exports with the Andhra Pradesh government.

This is the most ambitious investment and trade mission so far since Australia re-opened its international border.

This particular visit has assumed significance in view of the resumption of the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between India and Australia, which reaffirmed both countries' commitment to liberalise and deepen bilateral trade in goods and services.

The delegation has planned an eight-day visit to India from July 12 to 19. It will be travelling to Delhi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai. There will be about 90 Business leaders from more than 60 organisations comprising mining, minerals, energy education and training.

The delegation is led by Roger Cook, Deputy Premier, Minister for State Development; and David Templeman, Minister for International Education and Culture.Ministers B Rajendranath (Finance), P Ramachandra Reddy (Energy). B Satyanarayana (Education), and G Amarnath (Industries) will attend the event.

