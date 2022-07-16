STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good Morning CM: Jana Sena's novel protest to highlight bad roads in Andhra Pradesh

JSP activists lent a helping hand to commuters whose vehicles stuck in potholes on the roads.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party through its novel programme 'Good Morning CM' tried to bring the bad condition of roads in Mandapeta Assembly constituency to the notice of the CMO.

Participating in the programme in Mandapeta, Jana Sena PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar inspected the road from Mandapet to Korumili and from Korumili to Kapileswarapuram. He said that the roads were ridden with full of potholes.

People are facing hardship to travel on the pothole-ridden roads. JSP activists lent a helping hand to commuters whose vehicles stuck in potholes on the roads. "Walking on such roads is nothing short of breaking a world record," he quipped.

In fact, the digital campaign of Jana Sena with hashtag Good Morning CM saw 3.55 lakh retweets in just a few hours.

