NIRF 2022: Vignan University in Andhra Pradesh ranked as 95th best university in country

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Vignan University at Vadlamudi, Guntur district has secured 95th rank in the ‘university’ and 99th rank in the ‘engineering’ categories in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India, which was released by the Centre on Friday.

The rank, based on the outcomes of VFSTR in terms of teaching-learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, putreach & inclusivity and perception, were cross-checked and praised by the Education Ministry.

"The university has executed many major R&D projects and provided consultancy services to government agencies, and public and private industries. The strength of the institution lies in its quality faculty, research scholars and students in addition to the state-of-the-art research centers and centers of excellence for collaboration with leading academic and research organisations both within and outside the country," said Prof P Nagabhushnam, Vice-Chancellor, Vignan's University.

VIJAYAWADA:Vignan University at Vadlamudi, Guntur district has secured 95th rank in the ‘university’ and 99th rank in the ‘engineering’ categories in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India, which was released by the Centre on Friday. The rank, based on the outcomes of VFSTR in terms of teaching-learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, putreach & inclusivity and perception, were cross-checked and praised by the Education Ministry. "The university has executed many major R&D projects and provided consultancy services to government agencies, and public and private industries. The strength of the institution lies in its quality faculty, research scholars and students in addition to the state-of-the-art research centers and centers of excellence for collaboration with leading academic and research organisations both within and outside the country," said Prof P Nagabhushnam, Vice-Chancellor, Vignan's University.