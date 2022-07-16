STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIRF 2022: Vignan University in Andhra Pradesh ranked as 95th best university in country

The university has executed many major R&D projects and provided consultancy services to government agencies, and public and private industries.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Vignan University at Vadlamudi, Guntur district has secured 95th rank in the ‘university’ and 99th rank in the ‘engineering’ categories in  the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for educational institutions in India, which was released by the Centre on Friday.

The rank, based on the outcomes of VFSTR in terms of teaching-learning resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, putreach & inclusivity and perception, were cross-checked and praised by the Education Ministry.

"The university has executed many major R&D projects and provided consultancy services to government agencies, and public and private industries. The strength of the institution lies in its quality faculty, research scholars and students in addition to the state-of-the-art research centers and centers of excellence for collaboration with leading academic and research organisations both within and outside the country," said Prof P Nagabhushnam, Vice-Chancellor, Vignan's University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vignan University NIRF 2022 rankings NIRF 2022
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp