STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pre-audit necessary for works in temples: Andhra Pradesh Endowments department

The pre-audit would now be compulsory for endowment institutions, temples, choultries, and others with the specified income.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

temple, gopuram

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to usher in transparency and financial discipline in the Endowments Department,  Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal has made pre-audit compulsory for institutions, whose accessible income is above Rs 25 lakh.

In the order issued on Thursday, the Endowments Commissioner directed to clear pending audits, and implement 'online budget approval', making concurrent audit (pre-audit) in institutions that fall under categories (a) and (d), and with accessible income above Rs 25 lakh.

The pre-audit would now be compulsory for endowment institutions, temples, choultries, and others with the specified income. The department also appointed special officers for conducting pre-audit in 217 temples.

The officers have been tasked with finalising the pre-audit checklist, post-audit proforma and mapping of auditors to the 6 (a) category temples. The order further clarified that the concurrent audit would be shifted online after the software become functional.

"No expenditure or payment shall be made without pre-audit under any circumstances by the executive authorities. Further, making the payment or issuing the cheque without concurrence of audit authorities is prohibited henceforth," he said.

"If any violation is identified, the executive officer or authority concerned, with whatever nomenclature they are, will be placed under suspension, without any notice, and liable for severe disciplinary action, apart from initiation of surcharge proceedings," said Jawaharlal.

He further directed district endowment officers, zonal deputy commissioners and regional joint commissioners to verify the proceedings and inform the Commissionerate to ensure proper accounting and financial discipline in the department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Hari Jawaharlal Andhra Pradesh temples Andhra temple audit
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp