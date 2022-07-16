STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 1,000 crore to be released soon for Jal Mission: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma

He said lakh SHG women from rural areas and another 24 lakh SHG women from urban areas will be involved for its successful conduct.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared and Rs 1,000 crore will be released this month for taking up Jal Jeevan Mission works, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said out of the total 90.60 lakh households to be covered under the mission, works are in progress for giving functional household tap connections (FHTCs) for drinking water to 39 lakh houses.

Informing that works to provide FHTCs for another 30 lakh households are in the stage of tenders, he said funds will be released as per the funding share of the Centre and State government once getting the bills.

Participating in a review conducted by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba through a video conference on Friday, the Chief Secretary said steps are being taken for the conduct of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to be held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 11 to 17.

He said that one lakh SHG women from rural areas and another 24 lakh SHG women from urban areas will be involved for its successful conduct.

