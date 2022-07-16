STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior IAS officers to monitor flood relief works in five districts of Andhra Pradesh

He directed medical and health department officials to ensure there are sufficient stocks of life-saving and emergency medicines at all PHCs, particularly those related to snake bikes.

Published: 16th July 2022

A man wades through floodwater at Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

A man wades through floodwater at Kunavaram in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy delegated  five senior officials for monitoring and supervising relief and rehabilitation works in the five flood-affected districts. After conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas, he held a video conference with district collectors and senior officials of all the flood-affected districts.

He instructed Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma and heads of various other departments to ensure that whatever help and assistance sought by the district collectors and SPs of the flood-affected districts is given to them on a war-footing basis.

CMO officials were also instructed to extend any assistance sought to deal with the situation. "All the officials in the Godavari flood-affected districts should be on high alert, as the flood levels are expected to rise further by Saturday. Completely focus on the river islet village (lanka villages) and evacuate all the flood affected villagers. Also focus on the villages along the river banks," he said.

Officials were further directed to ensure weak points along the flood bank are strengthened and any scope for breaches is negated. The official machinery should focus on the submerged mandals. Jagan directed officials to ensure that the victims of flood are taken care of and essential commodities are made available to them.

Each affected family should be provided 25 kgs of rice, one kg of toor dal, one kg of potato, one kilo of palm oil, one kilo of onions, besides milk. "All these should be provided to the flood-affected families in 48 hours. Further give Rs 2,000 to each family in the relief camps," he said

Officials were directed to keep two helicopters at Rajamahendravaram Airport on standby for emergency services. They were further instructed to ensure there are no sanitation problems in flood-affected villages and drinking water is not contaminated.

Most importantly, he directed medical and health department officials to ensure there are sufficient stocks of life-saving and emergency medicines at all PHCs, particularly those related to snake bikes. Officials were directed to ensure that quality of food and services at relief camps is not compromised and further instructed them to ensure smooth communication by supplying fuel (for generators) to cell towers.  

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, CCLA G Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (MAUD) Y Srilakshmi, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand were present.

Five officials deployed

  • Alluri Sitarama Raju: Karthikeya Mishra

  • East Godavari: Arun Kumar

  • Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema: Muralidhar Reddy

  • West Godavari: Praveen Kumar

  • Eluru: Katamaneni Bhaskar

