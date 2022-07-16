Spurned youth attacks woman, three close relatives in Andhra Pradesh's Movva town

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police have launched a manhunt for a 25-year old man who reportedly attacked a girl and four other women in her family with a sharp weapon when she rejected his love proposal. The incident happened at Ambedkar Nagar in Movva town of Krishna district on Thursday night around 10 pm.

The accused was identified as Nagadesi Joel of the same locality and was allegedly harassing a 22-year-old woman in the name of love. When she took the issue to her parents' notice, the latter warned Joel of lodging a police complaint against him if he didn't stop.

Bearing a grudge on her, Joel barged into the girl's home around 10 pm on Thursday and attacked the woman, her sister, mother and aunt and started arguing with her as to why she turned him down.

"As the girl remained firm on her decision, this infuriated Joel further as he drew a sharp-edged weapon and attacked them resulting in deep cut injuries and scars. They are being treated at Machilipatnam government hospital and their condition is reported to be stable," said the police.

