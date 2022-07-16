STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SRM’s DST-INSPIRE meet concludes

Since its inception, SRM has INSPIRE Fellows as faculty members in its various departments.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two-day DST-INSPIRE  Subject Expert Committee meeting was held on July 14 and 15 at SRM  University-AP.Experts from across the country gathered at the university to evaluate this year’s INSPIRE Fellowship applications in Physical Sciences. INSPIRE Fellowship component offers 1000 fellowships every year for carrying out doctoral degrees in both basic and applied sciences, including engineering and medicine, for candidates in the age group of 22-27 years.

The chairperson of the expert committee Dr Dinakar Kanjilal, who is also a Professor, Inter-University Accelerator Centre (IUAC), New Delhi said,  “The fellowship ensures geographical distribution of excellence, and we look forward to more applicants from  SRM AP.”

Since its inception, SRM has INSPIRE Fellows as faculty members in its various departments. University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao, who also is the co-chair of the expert committee, said that it is gratifying to know that the PhD students have chosen to enrol in reputed universities and institutes.

