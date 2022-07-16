Swarna paddy fetching higher yield for farmers of Andhra Pradesh's Godavari zone

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An impact assessment of the Swarna paddy variety in the Godavari zone was carried out by a team of ANGRAU scientists.

The findings revealed that farmers cultivating the Swarna paddy variety recorded higher yields (846 kg/ha/Kharif season) and higher net income - Rs 12479.88 per hectare in Kharif season - compared to other popular variety BPT 5204.

Regarding the contribution of total income from Swarna variety to the Agriculture Gross Value Added (AGVA) and Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) of the Godavari zone, the variety accounts for 1.09 per cent and 0.99 per cent share, respectively.

According to KN Ravi Kumar, one of the scientists involved in the study, at the State level, this variety is contributing 0.63, 0.22 and 0.20 shares to AGVA, Gross Value Added (GVA) and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) respectively in 2019-20.

Swarna is the first 'mega' paddy variety. This variety was notified in 1982 by Dr V Rama Chandra Rao and it has a cultivated area of 1.69 lakh hectares in Godavari zone in 2019-20.

Though the farmers in this zone are growing more than 20 varieties of paddy, Swarna is their predominant choice during Kharif season as per the survey. followed by Samba Mahsuri (BPT 5204) and Sampada Swarna (Nuziveedu seeds) by the ANGRAU scientists.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said despite it being a thick grained variety, Swarna is the most preferred variety of farmers and millers alike since the last four decades. He said he along with his colleagues S Hyma Jyothi and V Sitarambabu conducted the impact study and during informal discussions with the farmers found the reason why they prefer Swarna variety to other varieties.

"According to the farmers, Swarna variety is adaptable to a wide range of production technologies – Semidry, Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), transplanted, dry direct sowing, besides its ability to withstand varying climatic conditions and can still assure the minimum guaranteed yield," he explained.

Swarna variety grains have a dormancy period of 2 weeks due to which it can tolerate the coastal rains coinciding with harvest and thereby can reduce the grain in situ germination. Further assured yields even under adverse climate conditions etc., on a prioritised basis that made the Swarna variety more popular in the zone.

Even the millers are preferring this variety because of less percentage of broken rice and it withstood modernisation of mills with sortex machines.

VIJAYAWADA: An impact assessment of the Swarna paddy variety in the Godavari zone was carried out by a team of ANGRAU scientists. The findings revealed that farmers cultivating the Swarna paddy variety recorded higher yields (846 kg/ha/Kharif season) and higher net income - Rs 12479.88 per hectare in Kharif season - compared to other popular variety BPT 5204. Regarding the contribution of total income from Swarna variety to the Agriculture Gross Value Added (AGVA) and Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) of the Godavari zone, the variety accounts for 1.09 per cent and 0.99 per cent share, respectively. According to KN Ravi Kumar, one of the scientists involved in the study, at the State level, this variety is contributing 0.63, 0.22 and 0.20 shares to AGVA, Gross Value Added (GVA) and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) respectively in 2019-20. Swarna is the first 'mega' paddy variety. This variety was notified in 1982 by Dr V Rama Chandra Rao and it has a cultivated area of 1.69 lakh hectares in Godavari zone in 2019-20. Though the farmers in this zone are growing more than 20 varieties of paddy, Swarna is their predominant choice during Kharif season as per the survey. followed by Samba Mahsuri (BPT 5204) and Sampada Swarna (Nuziveedu seeds) by the ANGRAU scientists. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said despite it being a thick grained variety, Swarna is the most preferred variety of farmers and millers alike since the last four decades. He said he along with his colleagues S Hyma Jyothi and V Sitarambabu conducted the impact study and during informal discussions with the farmers found the reason why they prefer Swarna variety to other varieties. "According to the farmers, Swarna variety is adaptable to a wide range of production technologies – Semidry, Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), transplanted, dry direct sowing, besides its ability to withstand varying climatic conditions and can still assure the minimum guaranteed yield," he explained. Swarna variety grains have a dormancy period of 2 weeks due to which it can tolerate the coastal rains coinciding with harvest and thereby can reduce the grain in situ germination. Further assured yields even under adverse climate conditions etc., on a prioritised basis that made the Swarna variety more popular in the zone. Even the millers are preferring this variety because of less percentage of broken rice and it withstood modernisation of mills with sortex machines.