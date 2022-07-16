STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Swarna paddy fetching higher yield for farmers of Andhra Pradesh's Godavari zone

Swarna is the first 'mega' paddy variety which was notified in 1982 by Dr V Rama Chandra Rao and it has a cultivated area of 1.69 lakh hectares  in Godavari zone in 2019-20.

Published: 16th July 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

A women farmer seen sowing the seeds as a first step of farming in Karimnagar

A woman farmer seen sowing seeds. (File Photo | EPS)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An impact assessment of the Swarna paddy variety in the Godavari zone was carried out by a team of ANGRAU scientists.

The findings revealed that farmers cultivating the Swarna paddy variety recorded higher yields (846 kg/ha/Kharif season) and higher net income - Rs 12479.88 per hectare in Kharif season - compared to other popular variety BPT 5204.

Regarding the contribution of total income from Swarna variety to the Agriculture Gross Value Added (AGVA) and  Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) of the Godavari zone, the variety accounts for 1.09 per cent and 0.99 per cent share, respectively.

According to KN Ravi Kumar, one of the scientists involved in the study, at the State level, this variety is contributing 0.63, 0.22 and 0.20 shares  to AGVA, Gross Value Added (GVA) and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) respectively in 2019-20.

Swarna is the first 'mega' paddy variety. This variety was notified in 1982 by Dr V Rama Chandra Rao and it has a cultivated area of 1.69 lakh hectares  in Godavari zone in 2019-20.

Though the farmers in this zone are growing more than 20 varieties of paddy, Swarna is their predominant choice during Kharif season as per the survey. followed by Samba Mahsuri (BPT 5204) and Sampada Swarna (Nuziveedu seeds) by the ANGRAU scientists.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said despite it being a thick grained variety, Swarna is the most preferred variety of farmers and millers alike since the last four decades. He said he along with his colleagues S Hyma Jyothi and V Sitarambabu conducted the impact study and during informal discussions with the farmers found the reason why they prefer Swarna variety to other varieties.

"According to the farmers, Swarna variety is adaptable to a wide range of production technologies – Semidry, Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), transplanted, dry direct sowing, besides its ability to withstand varying climatic conditions and can still assure the minimum guaranteed yield," he explained.

Swarna variety grains have a dormancy period of 2 weeks due to which it can tolerate the coastal rains coinciding with harvest and thereby can reduce the grain in situ germination. Further assured yields even under adverse climate conditions etc., on a prioritised basis that made the Swarna variety more popular in the zone.

Even the millers are preferring this variety because of less percentage of broken rice and it withstood modernisation of mills with sortex machines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swarna paddy Godavari zone Swarna paddy cultivation
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp