TDP yet to take a stand on new banned words in Parliament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP is yet to decide its stand on the new list of unparliamentary words released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a new booklet and also on the circular of banning protests on the premises of Parliament.

Stating that the issue on the new list of unparliamentary words was not discussed in the TDP Parliamentary meeting, a senior MP TDP told The New Indian Express that they may take a decision and express their view during the all-party meeting to be held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 18, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu chaired the TDP Parliamentary Party meeting and discussed the strategy of the party to be adopted on public issues.

As the party already took a decision to extend its support to NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, all the MPs of the party will cast their vote accordingly. Besides, the MPs announced that they will raise the diversion of 14 and 15th Finance Commission funds given to Gram Panchayats and also the illegal mining activities in the State.

The MPs said that YSR Congress miserably failed in raising the issues like SCS and promises made to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, TDP MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (Rajya Sabha) and K Rammohan Naidu and Galla Jayadev (Lok Sabha) said they will raise the 'financial terrorism' and 'economic crisis' the State is currently undergoing. "We will also bring it to the attention of the Centre and the entire nation how the reckless YSRC regime has been pushing Andhra Pradesh into a severe financial crisis," the MPs added.

The total debts of the State amounted to a whopping Rs 8 lakh crore, the MPs said and pointed out that however, Jagan uses a helicopter to go to Guntur and a chartered flight to visit foreign countries. Whose money is being misused like this, they asked.

When the State is facing financial crunch, the companies owned by Jagan and his benamis are running in huge profits, they pointed out .

Stating that the Central funds are being diverted, the party MPs said even the funds released by the Centre for panchayats and even the provident fund amount of the State government employees are misused. When the judiciary pulled up the State for this, the Jagan government shamelessly tried to malign the judicial system too, the TDP MPs charged.

Jagan had visited Delhi several times and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he never raised the State issues except taking selfies with him, they said and asked whether the CM is afraid of his CBI cases and going to jail if he demands the Centre to fulfil the issues mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP is yet to decide its stand on the new list of unparliamentary words released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a new booklet and also on the circular of banning protests on the premises of Parliament. Stating that the issue on the new list of unparliamentary words was not discussed in the TDP Parliamentary meeting, a senior MP TDP told The New Indian Express that they may take a decision and express their view during the all-party meeting to be held on Sunday. Meanwhile, ahead of the commencement of Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 18, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu chaired the TDP Parliamentary Party meeting and discussed the strategy of the party to be adopted on public issues. As the party already took a decision to extend its support to NDA Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu, all the MPs of the party will cast their vote accordingly. Besides, the MPs announced that they will raise the diversion of 14 and 15th Finance Commission funds given to Gram Panchayats and also the illegal mining activities in the State. The MPs said that YSR Congress miserably failed in raising the issues like SCS and promises made to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, TDP MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (Rajya Sabha) and K Rammohan Naidu and Galla Jayadev (Lok Sabha) said they will raise the 'financial terrorism' and 'economic crisis' the State is currently undergoing. "We will also bring it to the attention of the Centre and the entire nation how the reckless YSRC regime has been pushing Andhra Pradesh into a severe financial crisis," the MPs added. The total debts of the State amounted to a whopping Rs 8 lakh crore, the MPs said and pointed out that however, Jagan uses a helicopter to go to Guntur and a chartered flight to visit foreign countries. Whose money is being misused like this, they asked. When the State is facing financial crunch, the companies owned by Jagan and his benamis are running in huge profits, they pointed out . Stating that the Central funds are being diverted, the party MPs said even the funds released by the Centre for panchayats and even the provident fund amount of the State government employees are misused. When the judiciary pulled up the State for this, the Jagan government shamelessly tried to malign the judicial system too, the TDP MPs charged. Jagan had visited Delhi several times and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he never raised the State issues except taking selfies with him, they said and asked whether the CM is afraid of his CBI cases and going to jail if he demands the Centre to fulfil the issues mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.