Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: Godavari banks at risk of breaches

Irrigation expert says it is high time the river Godavari flood banks are strengthened

Published: 17th July 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

A view of flooded Saraswathi ghat in Rajamahedravaram. (Photo | Express)

A view of flooded Saraswathi ghat in Rajamahedravaram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari river banks have turned vulnerable to breaches at several places in East and West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru and Kakinada districts, said irrigation expert and former chief engineer of Godavari Delta System. The current situation may put an irrigation area of about 9 lakh acres, lives and property of people living in these areas at stake.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, prominent irrigation specialist and retired chief engineer of Godavari Delta System P Gopalakrishna Reddy said that strengthening of flood banks and not allowing any constructions are in our hands. “Yet we forget to strengthen flood banks regularly,” he said.

Earlier, in 1953, 1986 and 1990, major floods in the Godavari district breached the river banks. Later, former CM Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy had sanctioned nearly Rs 500 crore to strengthen the flood banks. He said Polavaram to Vijjeswaram on the western side of the river and Purushottampatnam to Rajamahendravaram on the eastern side and the entire delta area were strengthened.

“Unfortunately, in Razolu area of Konaseema district flood banks were not strengthened due to a local political issue and we are facing the burnt of the mistake,” he said. “The formation of huge deposits of sand on the river margins were the main causes for the alarming situation. Due to paucity of funds, river conservatory works like construct of groyens and spurs were not taken up. As a consequence, river margins were eroded,” he said.

RATION, Rs 2,000 AID TO FLOOD-HIT FAMILIES
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed the officials concerned to be vigilant and ensure that there is no loss of life. Taking stock of the flood situation with the district collectors of the flood-affected districts and senior officials on Saturday, he enquired about water inflows to the Godavari, evacuation of people, and other relief measures. He advised them to use support teams like SDRF and NDRF in emergency situations. Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials to distribute ration supplies on a war footing to all flood-affected families, which included 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of palm oil, and 1 kg of onions. He also instructed them to provide Rs 2,000 per family or Rs1,000 per victim while leaving the relief camps. He ordered the officials to monitor the situation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godavari Flood
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp