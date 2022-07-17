Andhra: Godavari banks at risk of breaches

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari river banks have turned vulnerable to breaches at several places in East and West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru and Kakinada districts, said irrigation expert and former chief engineer of Godavari Delta System. The current situation may put an irrigation area of about 9 lakh acres, lives and property of people living in these areas at stake.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, prominent irrigation specialist and retired chief engineer of Godavari Delta System P Gopalakrishna Reddy said that strengthening of flood banks and not allowing any constructions are in our hands. “Yet we forget to strengthen flood banks regularly,” he said.

Earlier, in 1953, 1986 and 1990, major floods in the Godavari district breached the river banks. Later, former CM Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy had sanctioned nearly Rs 500 crore to strengthen the flood banks. He said Polavaram to Vijjeswaram on the western side of the river and Purushottampatnam to Rajamahendravaram on the eastern side and the entire delta area were strengthened.

“Unfortunately, in Razolu area of Konaseema district flood banks were not strengthened due to a local political issue and we are facing the burnt of the mistake,” he said. “The formation of huge deposits of sand on the river margins were the main causes for the alarming situation. Due to paucity of funds, river conservatory works like construct of groyens and spurs were not taken up. As a consequence, river margins were eroded,” he said.

RATION, Rs 2,000 AID TO FLOOD-HIT FAMILIES

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed the officials concerned to be vigilant and ensure that there is no loss of life. Taking stock of the flood situation with the district collectors of the flood-affected districts and senior officials on Saturday, he enquired about water inflows to the Godavari, evacuation of people, and other relief measures. He advised them to use support teams like SDRF and NDRF in emergency situations. Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials to distribute ration supplies on a war footing to all flood-affected families, which included 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of dal, 1 kg of potatoes, 1 kg of palm oil, and 1 kg of onions. He also instructed them to provide Rs 2,000 per family or Rs1,000 per victim while leaving the relief camps. He ordered the officials to monitor the situation

